Australian governor who removed PM in 1975 assured of his powers by Queen's office, letters reveal

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952
Secret letters will today reveal the Queen’s role in a key moment in Australian historyProfessor Jenny Hocking recently won her longstanding campaign for the National Archives of Australia to release the so-called “palace letters” about the..
SBS
Today in History for July 9thHighlights of this day in history: William Jennings Bryan gives his 'Cross of Gold' speech; Britain's Princess Elizabeth engaged; Boxer Mike Tyson punished for..
USATODAY.com
Harry and Meghan ‘pick a fight’ with the Queen after Commonwealth criticismMeghan Markle and Prince Harry took the world by surprise after taking an aim at the Commonwealth earlier about its ‘uncomfortable past’. It seems the Duke..
WorldNews
How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this