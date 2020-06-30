Australian governor who removed PM in 1975 assured of his powers by Queen's office, letters reveal

How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown



The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The Queen, who was reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble, delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart.She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation “We will meet again”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published on January 1, 1970