'Way too much criticism of Adria Tour'
World number three Dominic Thiem has said criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was 'way too much'.
The tournament was abruptly cancelled after four players contracted coronavirus after playing in the charity event in Serbia and Croatia.
USAOS_ Come on @DjokerNole. Witch hunt? You’ve been listening to too much @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/sPooKP9jZc 5 days ago
Djokovic Tests Positive For CoronavirusCNN reports that Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test comes after an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.
The Adria Tour, which went to Zadar last weekend,..