Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Way too much criticism of Adria Tour'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published
'Way too much criticism of Adria Tour'

'Way too much criticism of Adria Tour'

World number three Dominic Thiem has said criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was 'way too much'.

The tournament was abruptly cancelled after four players contracted coronavirus after playing in the charity event in Serbia and Croatia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

USAOS_

USAOS_ Come on ⁦@DjokerNole⁩. Witch hunt? You’ve been listening to too much ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/sPooKP9jZc 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN reports that Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test comes after an exhibition event he organized in Croatia. The Adria Tour, which went to Zadar last weekend,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published