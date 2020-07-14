Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Earth's world powers are getting ready to invade Mars!
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Earth's world powers are getting ready to invade Mars!

Earth's world powers are getting ready to invade Mars!

The US, China, and the UAE are sending unmanned spacecrafts to Mars this month... Here's what they hope to discover.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

No_Mr_Powers

Bryan Powers RT @JohnDiesattheEn: "The world is always getting worse" is exactly as silly as "the earth is flat" but far more destructive - every hate g… 3 days ago

Reb_452

Rebecca RT @luthorsrojas: I really love how S3 split between us getting to know Sam first and then Reign afterwards. Sam is the softest soul on ear… 1 week ago

luthorsrojas

Wendy 💕 I really love how S3 split between us getting to know Sam first and then Reign afterwards. Sam is the softest soul… https://t.co/CXKIQa6yZd 1 week ago