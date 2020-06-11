Jaw-dropping footage shows Comet NEOWISE from space station
Dazzling footage shows Comet NEOWISE rising from the other side of the planet, filmed from the International Space Station.
Credit to 'NASA'.
Astronaut Spots Comet From Space StationNASA astronaut Bob Behnken captured images of the comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE from the International Space Station.
