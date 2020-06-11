Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arteta: Man City deserves to be back in CL
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Arteta: Man City deserves to be back in CL

Arteta: Man City deserves to be back in CL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thinks it was fair for CAS to overturn Manchester City's European ban.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Rednapp urges Arsenal to sign 26-year-old Man City defender

Mikel Arteta should look to sign Manchester City defender John Stones to reignite his career at...
The Sport Review - Published

Every word Arteta just said on CAS' Man City decision, Ozil and Liverpool

The full transcript from Mikel Arteta's pre-match press conference for Liverpool
Football.london - Published

Mikel Arteta backed to end John Stones’ Man City nightmare with Arsenal transfer

Mikel Arteta backed to end John Stones’ Man City nightmare with Arsenal transfer Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been told to consider signing Manchester City flop John Stones in the...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Arteta: Man City return will feel odd [Video]

Arteta: Man City return will feel odd

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told The Football Show it will feel "strange" to take his side to his old club Manchester City when the teams meet in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published