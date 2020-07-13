Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win

Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win

For Jakub Kwiecinski and Dawid Mycek, Polish gay couple and LGBT activists, the election win of incumbent president Andrzej Duda comes with fear and disappointment.

Joe Davies reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrzej Duda Andrzej Duda Polish politician, President of Poland

For victims of state oppression in Poland, Duda’s election victory is an undeniable sign of darker times to come

 Andrzej Duda has won Poland’s presidential election after results released on Monday morning gave the incumbent 51.2 per cent of votes with almost all the..
WorldNews
Poles vote in knife-edge presidential election [Video]

Poles vote in knife-edge presidential election

Incumbent president Andrezj Duda is facing off against liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a presidential election that could determine Poland's future relationship with the European Union. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:16Published
Duda re-elected in Poland as new EU battles loom [Video]

Duda re-elected in Poland as new EU battles loom

Polish President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a deeply conservative platform after a closely fought election that is likely to deepen the country's isolation in the European Union. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe


You Might Like


Tweets about this