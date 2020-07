Curbs are back as new infections spike Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 minutes ago Curbs are back as new infections spike A number of countries around the world have reintroduced restrictions after virus cases spiked following moves to ease lockdowns. Francis Maguire reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Parts of Europe ease coronavirus curbs as new infections drop



Leaders urge caution as some countries in Europe begin to emerge from lockdowns imposed to curb the pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published on May 18, 2020