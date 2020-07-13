City's ban overturn 'a disgraceful decision'
Jose Mourhino wasn't happy about the decision to overturn Manchester City's European ban.
Fashcom RT @AA_Richards: “I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not, but either way, it’s a disgraceful decision.”
Best thing about Man Ci… 1 minute ago
Alex Richards “I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not, but either way, it’s a disgraceful decision.”
Best thing about… https://t.co/F3hbedYL2Z 2 minutes ago
Bradley RT @MailSport: Jose Mourinho says 'FFP is truly dead' as he lays into the 'DISGRACEFUL' decision to lift Man City's European ban https://t.… 3 minutes ago
Charlie Real 💯 RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🇵🇹 Josè Mourinho believes that the decision to now overturn Manchester City's European ban is disgraceful:
🗣"If you a… 5 minutes ago
OluSterling® RT @ManCityMEN: Jose Mourinho claims decision to overturn Man City's Champions League ban is 'disgraceful' #mcfc https://t.co/w1IhgOohqQ 19 minutes ago
Ban overturn 'a huge victory for Man City'Leading sports lawyer Daniel Geey talks us through the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to overturn Manchester City's ban and warns it could still be taken further.