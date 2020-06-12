Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027

|
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networksThe government is also banning telecoms firms from buying new Huawei 5G kit after 31 December.
BBC News
Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turnRequirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years
Independent
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street
UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei accessThe chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
BBC News
Oliver Dowden
Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed
Culture Secretary: Work out to help out
Culture Secretary announces further lockdown easing for sports and the arts
National Security Council
Government set to ban Huawei from 5G network in U-turn amid Tory rebellionBoris Johnson to make final decision at meeting of National Security Council
Independent
U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones
Beijing
US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal(CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the..
WorldNews
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensionsThe shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
USATODAY.com
China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators
