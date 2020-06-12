Global  
 

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.

UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks

 The government is also banning telecoms firms from buying new Huawei 5G kit after 31 December.
Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turn

 Requirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street [Video]

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei access

 The chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed [Video]

Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announces further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by allowing outdoor music and theatre performances happening, reopening gyms, swimming pools, tattoo parlours and beauty salons. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Culture Secretary: Work out to help out [Video]

Culture Secretary: Work out to help out

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden deployed a new slogan in the coronavirus fight, saying it is now time to “work out to help out”.He told the Downing Street press conference: “I’m really urging people to get out there and to play their part: buy the tickets for outdoor plays and musical recitals, get to your local gallery and support your local businesses.“Our fight began with a collective effort and I really hope it will end with one. At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play. It’s time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out.“It’s over to all of you to help the country recover safely.”

Culture Secretary announces further lockdown easing for sports and the arts [Video]

Culture Secretary announces further lockdown easing for sports and the arts

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden announces that outdoor arts performances – including theatres, opera, dance and music – as well as recreational sports will soon be able to resume.

Government set to ban Huawei from 5G network in U-turn amid Tory rebellion

 Boris Johnson to make final decision at meeting of National Security Council
U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones [Video]

U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones

The Trump administration plans to reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations with the goal of allowing U.S. defense contractors to sell more American-made drones to a wide array of nations. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal

 (CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the..
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensions

 The shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators [Video]

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

