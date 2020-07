Banquet hall struggling to fill seats Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:07s - Published 1 week ago Banquet hall struggling to fill seats From wedding ceremonies to weddings, the coronavirus has really put a halt to all kinds of banquet halls in 2020. Now, banquet halls are struggling to hit even 50% capacity just to stay afloat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BANQUET HALLS STRUGGLING.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ SHOWS YOU HOW...THE "FACTORY OF DREAMS" HALL ISTRYING TO HIT 50 PERCENTCAPACITY--- JUST TO STAY INBUSINESS.WEDDINGS, GRADUATIONS ANDQUINCEERAS WERE POSTPONED ORCANCELED DURING THE SHUTDOWN,BUT NOW PLACES LIKE "FACTORY OFDREAMS HALL" ARE OPEN, READY TOHELP YOU WITH YOUR EVENTS.TAKE PKG BEAUTIFULLY DECORATEDTABLES WITH FLORALCENTERPIECES ARE THE FIRSTTHING YOU SEE WHEN YOU ENTER,BUT RIGHT NOW THEY'RE ALLEMPTY.FOR THREE MONTHS, "FACTORY OFDREAMS HALL" WAS CLOSED, BUTSINCE IT OPENED UP ABOUT AMONTH AGO--- THE PLACE HAS SEENNO CLIENTS.WHILE THERE ARE SOME EVENTS INTHE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR,THERE ARE OTHERS THAT KEEPGETTING POSTPONED OWNERDAVID CHAVEZ DOES NOT A CHARGEAFEE WHEN THAT HAPPENS."WE HAVE HAD THEM MOVED THEIRDATES A COUPLE OF TIMESALREADY AND I THINK IS JUSTGOING TO BE PART OF THEPROCESS, HAVING A BETTERUNDERSTANDING AND HAVING ANOPEN MIND THAT THIS IS GOING TOCONTINUE AND WE JUST HAVE TO BETHERE FOR THE FAMILIES,ASSISTING" .CHAVEZ SAYS THAT HE KNOWS OF ATLEAST 25 OTHER HISPANICBANQUET HALLS THAT ARE ALSOSTRUGGLING.HOWEVER, HE REMAINS POSITIVEAND HAS MADE CHANGES, WHILELAYING OFF HALF OF HIS STAFF.SOT DAVID "WE'LL HAVE SOMEONEHERE AT THE DOOR, MAKING SURETHAT THE FAMILIES ARE WELCOME,HE WILL BE OPENING AND CLOSINGTHE DOOR, SO THAT NOBODYTOUCHES THE DOORKNOBS AND ATTHE SAME TIME WE WANT TO MAKESURE THEIR MASKS BUT IS GOINGTO LOOK GREAT, IS GONNA LOOKLIKE A HOST.YOUR BODY TEMPERATURE WILL ALSOBE CHECKED AND A HAND SANITIZERISAVAILABLE AT THE ENTRANCE.THE SOUND SYSTEM AND LIGHTSHAVE ALSO BEEN IMPROVED.SOT DAVID A "WE USED TO HAVETHE SOUND SYSTEM ON THE WALL,SO NOW IT'S HANGING ON THEROOF, THAT WAY IT WILL BE ABETTER SOUND EXPERIENCE ANDALSO THE UPLIGHTING" THEYUSED TO HAVE PARTIES UP TO 250PEOPLE, BUT NOW, EVENTS AREBETWEEN 50 TO 100 GUESTS.SOT DAVID "WE'RE GOING TO HAVETABLES SEPARATED AT LEAST 6FEET FROM EACH OTHER WE CANHAVE A FAMILY OF 5 ON A TABLE,ANOTHER FAMILY OF 3 OR 4 IN THENEXT TABLE." ASTRID TAG EVENHERE ON THE DANCE FLOOR, NOTONLY DO YOU HAVE TO GET READYTO SHAKE YOUR BOOTY BUT ALSOKEEP YOUR SOCIAL DISTANCE ASTHESE SIGNS SHOW AND GET READYTO WEAR A MASK, DRESS UP ANDHAVE FUN AM13ANIF YOU'D LIKE TO USE THESERVICE OF "FACTORY OFDREAMS"..IT'S LOCATED ON 63-60 SOUTHPECOS ROAD... NEAR EASTERN.WE HAVE MORE DETAILS ON KTNVDOT SLASH OPENI DO WEAR MY HEART ON MY





Tweets about this FJPence RT @KTNV: #Weddings, #graduations, and #XVAños (also known as #quinceñeras) were postponed or canceled during the shutdown, but now places… 1 week ago KTNV Action News #Weddings, #graduations, and #XVAños (also known as #quinceñeras) were postponed or canceled during the shutdown, b… https://t.co/NVK2JvAKSz 1 week ago