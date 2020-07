Heartbroken father recalls loss of baby boy Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:35s - Published 5 minutes ago Heartbroken father recalls loss of baby boy A heartbroken father talks about his son who was killed in a car crash. The mother of the child was driving over 100 miles per hour when she crashed, killing the child. The mother is now being held on $25,000 bail and will be facing a judge later today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONLY ON 13 ACTION NEWS-- WE AREHEARING FROM A HEARTBROKENFATHERAFTER HIS ONE YEAR OLD SON WASKILLED IN A CAR CRASH.THE YOUNG BOY'S MOTHER---ACCUSED OF KILLING HER OWNSON WHILE DRIVING UNDER THEINFLUENCE, IS EXPECTED INCOURT TODAY.POLICE SAY LAUREN PRESCIA WASGOING MORE THAN 100 MILES PERHOUR WHEN SHE CRASHED NEAR LAKEMEAD AND RAMPART.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER KELSEY MCFARLANDLIVE TO EXPLAIN WHAT'S IN STOREFOR THE MOTHER TODAY.PRESCIA IS FACING MULTIPLECHAGES..INCLUDING DUI RESULTING INDEATH.YOU CAN STILL SEE THE REMNANTSOF THE CRASH FROM SUNDAY NIGHT.THERE'S A DAMAGED SIGN AT BIGLOTS WHERE POLICE SAY THEDRIVER SLAMMED INTO WHILEDRIVING 121 MPH.POLICE SAY 23-YEAR-OLD LAURENPRESCIA CROSSED LAKE MEADSLAMMING INTO ANOTHER CAR..BEFORE THE HYUNDAI SEDAN HITTHE WALL OF THE MARQUEE.HER SON- 1 YEAR OLD ROYCEJONES- WAS IN THE BACKSEAT OFTHAT CAR AND WAS KILLED.POLICE BELIEVE PRESCIA WASUNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILEDRIVING.THE BOY'S FATHER CAMERONJONES.WAS IN THAT INTERSECTIONTRYING TO MEET PRESCIA FOR ACUSTODY EXCHANGE.THEY WERE TALKING ON THEPHONEBEFORE HE WATCHED THECRASH HAPPEN RIGHT IN FRONT OFHIM....CAMERON JONES- FATHER 2:04 "THECAR EXPLODED..I GOT OUT OF MY CAR AND I JUSTFELT HIS HEAD..AND THEN I KNEW." 2:261 YEAR OLD ROYCE'SGRANDMOTHER RUSHED TO THESCENEOF THE CRASH TO BRING HISFAVORITE TOYS.THE FAMILY IS FACINGUNIMAGINABLE HEARTBREAK...BUT SAY THEY ARE LEFT WITH AHEART FULL OF MEMORIES OFROYCE.AS FOR LAUREN PRESCIACAMERON AND HIS MOTHER SAY THEYHOPE SHE IS OKAY.SHE'S BEING HELD ON A 25THOUSAND DOLLAR BAIL AND WILLFACE A JUDGE AROUND 7:30 THISMORNING.KM, 13 AN.KALYNA WRAPS WITH KELSEYMORE LAYOFFS HITTING THEVALLEY-- OVERNIGHT BOYDGAMING ANNOUNCED





The father of a 1-year-old boy who was killed in a horrific car crash near Lake Mead and Rampart is speaking out. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:15 Published 7 hours ago