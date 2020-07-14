Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cow Wanders Into Police Station in Wild Video
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Cow Wanders Into Police Station in Wild Video

Cow Wanders Into Police Station in Wild Video

CCTV cameras show the cow walking outside a station in a remote northwestern town in Australia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English Curious cow wanders into Queensland police station https://t.co/Puiexre80a https://t.co/U9GBRt1aCB 6 minutes ago

aceswild08

Jeanie RT @Independent: Rogue cow wanders into police station https://t.co/H8mX6D6Ioq 19 hours ago

ConnieRatliff17

Connie Ratliff and Baby RT @Independent: Rogue cow wanders into police station https://t.co/ABIjo7txGG 22 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Rogue cow wanders into police station https://t.co/H8mX6D6Ioq 23 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Rogue cow wanders into police station https://t.co/ABIjo7txGG 1 day ago

veganrick

R. Brassard Ⓥ RT @Independent: Rogue cow wanders into police station https://t.co/FlBVQq7QaA 1 day ago