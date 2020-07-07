Global  
 

Ukraine waits to call Iran plane crash human error
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday it was too soon to blame human error for the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger airliner near Tehran in January.

That's in contrast to what Iran has already said about the disaster.

Adam Reed reports.

