Code ninjas summer camp Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 1 day ago Code ninjas summer camp There's a new chance for your child to pick up a new skill - coding. Code Ninjas Summerlin is offering a Harry Potter themed summer camp. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OFFERING A HARRY POTTER THEMEDSUMMER CAMP.FROM NOW UNTIL FRIDAY KIDS WILLLEARN HOW TO BUILD VIDEO GAMESUSING HARRY POTTER CHARACTERS.THERE ARE TWO CAMPS AVAILABLE:THE MORNING CAMP IS FROM 8:30AM TO 12 P-M.AND THE P-M CAMP IS FROM 12:30PM TO FOUR PM.YOU CAN REGISTER ATCODENINJAS-DOT- COM.A HEALTH ALERT THIS MORNING -A NEW STUDY FROM THE UNIVERSITYOF CALIFORN





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Code Ninjas launches summer camps



Code Ninjas launches summer camps at 2 Las Vegas area locations. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published on June 9, 2020