Students stunned by landlord's generous act: 'There are good landlords too'

A group of University of Leeds students were left at a loss for words after their landlord...returned their deposits and added an extra “bonus” as a thank you for keeping his house clean.On June 25, Maisie Gardner, a 22-year-old psychology student from Manchester.took to Twitter to share a heartwarming text conversation with her landlord John from Falham Properties.“As a thank you I have added a small bonus of £50 to each of your deposits making it £300...and now that shops are opening again I hope you’ll be able to buy yourselves something nice,” he wrote