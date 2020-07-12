Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fire

Joe D At West Caldwell Tech crews continue to do a great job with construction! Take a look at all of the progress being… https://t.co/UJy9HSWf6M 29 minutes ago

BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19 RT @JeremyHarrisTV: Good news from the #GoshenCanyonFire , crews have made great progress thanks to fortunate timing and quick air response… 14 hours ago

Jeremy Harris Good news from the #GoshenCanyonFire , crews have made great progress thanks to fortunate timing and quick air resp… https://t.co/dE4qtqcsS2 14 hours ago

WMC Sports Checkout the progress being made on the new soccer and baseball field! Construction crews are hard at work! https://t.co/QADyFeEdfl 1 day ago

Jim McMahill RT @PSICC_NF: Ground and air crews continue making good progress on the #EastPlumFire. Heavy fuels are making for slow progress however goo… 4 days ago

USFS_Pike&San Isabel Ground and air crews continue making good progress on the #EastPlumFire. Heavy fuels are making for slow progress h… https://t.co/5NuEJyAlnu 4 days ago

Andrew Whitton RT @WestMidsFire: Update - Canal Side industrial Estate, Wedgbury Way Brierley Hill. Good progress being made by crews. Local residents are… 5 days ago