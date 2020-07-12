Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fire
Navy officials Tuesday said crews are making progress in fighting a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.
Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
17 Sailors, 4 Civilians Injured As Crews Battle Fire At San Diego-Based Navy ShipSeventeen sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries Sunday from a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Navy officials said.