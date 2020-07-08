US rejects China's claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan
South China Sea: What's China's plan for its 'Great Wall of Sand'?As the world contends with Covid-19, tensions are building again in the contested waters.
BBC News
US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal(CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the..
WorldNews
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensionsThe shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
USATODAY.com
South China Sea dispute: China's pursuit of resources 'unlawful', says USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is treating the disputed waters as its "maritime empire".
BBC News
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei accessThe chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources