US rejects China's claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027



Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.

