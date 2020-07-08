Global  
 

US rejects China's claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
China has accused the United States of trying to stir up trouble in the South China Sea.

South China Sea South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan

South China Sea: What's China's plan for its 'Great Wall of Sand'?

 As the world contends with Covid-19, tensions are building again in the contested waters.
BBC News

US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal

 (CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the..
WorldNews

Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensions

 The shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
USATODAY.com

South China Sea dispute: China's pursuit of resources 'unlawful', says US

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is treating the disputed waters as its "maritime empire".
BBC News

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027 [Video]

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027

Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei access

 The chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
BBC News

Trump administration will reject most Chinese claims to waters in South China Sea, Pompeo says

The Trump administration on Monday rejected nearly all of China’s claims in the South China Sea –...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.com


US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory

US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China's territorial claims in the South China Sea as...
HNGN - Published

China accuses US of sowing discord in South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday described a U.S. rejection of its maritime claims in the South...
Seattle Times - Published


After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea [Video]

After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea

Donald Trump’s govt has toughened its stand on another issue concerning China. US called Beijing's extensive claims to South China Sea 'completely unlawful'. China is engaged in maritime territory..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea [Video]

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea

TAIPEI — Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted drills at the South China Sea in a significant show of force, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. CNN reports that the exercise on July 4 was the first..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published