Delta Stalls in Second Quarter as Pandemic Ravages Air Travel
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Delta suffers one of its worst quarters on record, with billions in losses and a 94% drop in passenger revenue as the pandemic ravages the airline industry.

"Growth has stalled" .... surging infections hit Delta

Delta Air Lines says it lost $5.7 billion in the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic caused...
Newsday - Published


