Delta Stalls in Second Quarter as Pandemic Ravages Air Travel
Delta suffers one of its worst quarters on record, with billions in losses and a 94% drop in passenger revenue as the pandemic ravages the airline industry.
Air Travel is Picking Up as TSA Sees New Pandemic HighsIndependence Day brought a record number of air travelers to many of America’s airports since the coronavirus pandemic began. Still, flying is nowhere near what it was one year ago.
Bangkok airport eerily quiet as minister refuse to open borders to touristsFootage from inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today shows how quiet it is, with the coronavirus pandemic still preventing international arrivals.
Despite coronavirus lockdown..
Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcyThai Airways planes stand idle today as ministers form a ‘survival team’ to save the beleaguered airline from bankruptcy.
Footage shows the grounded fleet at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok..