Kids 4 the Fort helping fund Family and Friends Fund for Southeast Fort Wayne

His small effort in the beginning has turned into a community-wide initiative to help build generational wealth in Southeast Fort Wayne.

After watching the news surrounding the Black Lives Matter moves, Miles Clark wanted to help people of color in his community.

After watching the news surrounding the Black Lives Matter moves, Miles Clark wanted to help people of color in his community.

Yeah hunter a few weeks back, 11 year old miles clark started a lemonade stand.

But after seeing current events on the news, he decided his cup was full and wanted to pour some of what he had into the cups of those in southeast fort wayne?

A lemonade stand is not an uncommon sight in the heat of the summer.

A quick way to cool off, and for miles clark, it started as a quick way to make a buck.

Was thinking what could i do to make money.

So, i thought what if i do a lemonade stand, but then i thought h, with all of this black lives matter stuff happenin i do it n to donate to black lives matter.

Says his son saw what was happening with the black lives matter movement on the news and felt moved to help here locally.

E hosted a small lemonade stand just by himself here on the corner.

Several of his friends from the neighborhood saw it and said can we help you do a bigger one with more cookies and cupcakes, and so they had a meeting in our house and decided they were going to do a bigger one of those.

The second lemonade and bake sale, he and his friends turned it into this.

A sale with cookes, cupcakes, lemonade, candy.

All of the money going towards helping people of color.

Miles wanted to take it one step further.

Luckily for him, his neighbor kristin grant owns hyper local impact, who are coordinators of the family and friends fund, a program to help people of color in southeast fort wayne build up their community.

Iles clark approached me when he heard we were starting this fund and he said i want to host a bake sale to raise money for it and then we started talking and he now inspired kids all over fort wayne and every zip code in fort wayne to host bake sales to raise money for their neighbors in southeast fort wayne to build their own dreams. effo help.

Kids in every zip code in fort wayne will be hosting a bake sale, with the proceeds going towards the family and friends fund one million dollar goal.

For proud e says he of his kids and the other neighborhood kids for want to step really insp really special to have kids lead the way.

And miles says any kids can do the same.

Feel like if we get a start on the change now, itl be even more easier to change it later in life.

?these bake sales are taking place all month long and so far with matching donations, they have contributed twelve thousand dollars towards the one million dollar goal to help grow generational wealth in southeast fort wayne.

Reporting live in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55