Los Angeles Chargers reserve safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse police, the league announced Monday.



Related videos from verified sources Pediatricians Tell America: Get Kids Back In The Classroom, STAT



The American Academy of Pediatrics wants children back in the classroom this fall, despite the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19. The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago Facing Up To The Threats Of Substance Abuse During Rough Times



Mental health issues like anxiety and depression can weigh heavily on people right now, and that can lead to substance abuse during stressful times, explains Dr. Joe Lee from the Hazelden Betty Ford.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:30 Published 3 weeks ago Doctors expect increase in substance abuse reports



As Nashville continues to rebound from COVID-19, there are some signs you may need to be on the lookout for with family and friends you haven’t seen in a while because of social distancing. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago