KFC to Close Several Florida Locations as Coronavirus Cases Surge
KFC to close several locations in Florida as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the state.
Drive-thru locations will remain operational.
KimsCardz RT @Nemours: With several #PrimaryCare locations in Central Florida, Nemours can provide safe care close to home. Schedule your child's ann… 4 days ago
Nemours With several #PrimaryCare locations in Central Florida, Nemours can provide safe care close to home. Schedule your… https://t.co/UHooLF467j 4 days ago
States Backpedal On Reopening PlansSeveral states are reversing or halting re-opening efforts, as coronavirus cases surge.
Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases SpikeTexas and Florida Governors Reimpose
Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars
closed while placing new restrictions
on other..
Southern States Pause Reopening Amid Coronavirus SurgeAs COVID-19 cases soar to new highs, governors of several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, are backtracking on their reopening plans.