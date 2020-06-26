Global  
 

KFC to Close Several Florida Locations as Coronavirus Cases Surge
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published
KFC to Close Several Florida Locations as Coronavirus Cases Surge

KFC to Close Several Florida Locations as Coronavirus Cases Surge

KFC to close several locations in Florida as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the state.

Drive-thru locations will remain operational.

