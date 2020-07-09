Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, confirms the impending ban of Huawei products in UK 5G network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei's equipment will be stripped from the UK's 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei's continued involvement in the UK's 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.
Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK's 5G telecoms network.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announces further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by allowing outdoor music and theatre performances happening, reopening gyms, swimming pools, tattoo parlours and beauty salons.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there have been no coronavirus related deaths in the country for the 6th day in a row. The politician went on to confirm the reopening of tourism, museums, childcare, hairdressing and faith centres
Environment secretary George Eustice says delaying the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops until 24th July will allow people and businesses more time to prepare.