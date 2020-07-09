Global  
 

Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years

Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, has said the impending ban and stripping of Huawei products in UK 5G network will result in delays and cost billions.

Report by Browna.

