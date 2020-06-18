Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real'
Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real'
Tamera Mowry-Housley is a former child star turned co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real".
On Monday, she revealed that she will not be returning to the show.
Mowry-Housley shared the news on her Instagram page.
"All good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real." "I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."
