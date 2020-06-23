Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC

Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, at Science Applications International, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Charles Alexander Mathis who bought 1,450 shares at a cost of $69.80 each, for a total investment of $101,210.

Science Applications International is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

Investors have the opportunity to pick up SAIC even cheaper than Mathis did, with shares trading as low as $68.85 at last check today which is 1.4% below Mathis's purchase price.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: WTI, COLB [Video]

Tuesday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: WTI, COLB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published
Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: PSX, RHP [Video]

Tuesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: PSX, RHP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: DMLP, EDI [Video]

Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: DMLP, EDI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published