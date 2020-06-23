Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 4 minutes ago Tuesday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: SAIC As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. On Monday, at Science Applications International, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Charles Alexander Mathis who bought 1,450 shares at a cost of $69.80 each, for a total investment of $101,210. Science Applications International is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up SAIC even cheaper than Mathis did, with shares trading as low as $68.85 at last check today which is 1.4% below Mathis's purchase price.





