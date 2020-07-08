Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban

|
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past ArsenalSpurs on course to finish above rivals for fourth year in row Manager says ‘it would not be bad’ to win third Europa League José Mourinho said he wants to..
WorldNews
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football
Man City boss Guardiola 'incredibly happy' after Europe ban overturnedManchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "incredibly happy" after the club successfully overturned their ban from European club competitions.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setbackOle Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews
Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in ToulouseTottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier has been struck by a personal tragedy after his younger brother was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, the English club..
WorldNews
Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in FranceChristopher Aurier dies in hospital after being shot in the French city of Toulouse.
BBC News
Alderweireld heads winner for Spurs in north London derbyToby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News
