Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage
Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage

Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage

Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you don’t get” to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday afternoon.

