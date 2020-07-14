TikToker gets spooked after sneaking into the 'haunted' hospital where he used to work

The unexplained sighting came after a TikTok user named Nick Coda-Ramos chose to go on a late-night journey to the Old Sacred Heart Hospital, .a former Catholic hospital in Pensacola, Fla.In a video that’s now been viewed nearly 4 million times, .Coda-Ramos captured him and his friends’ reaction to finding what they believed to be the ghost of a nun who previously worked there.He could have been seeing a maintenance worker, or one of the building’s tenants.Coda-Ramos was quick to dismiss those theories though.“There was no one else there,” the teen says.

“Our cars were the only cars in the whole perimeter of the building”.Many commenters remained skeptical of the whole ordeal, but some seemed sold on the ghost story.“A ghost nun ???

I’m sorry I’ve seen ‘The Conjuring 2’ and I all I gotta say is run,” one user wrote