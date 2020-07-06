Global  
 

U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea
U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea

U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea

The Trump administration piled pressure on China Monday - rejecting nearly all of Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Gloria Tso reports.

South China Sea South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan

US rejects China's claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire

US rejects China's claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire

China has accused the United States of trying to stir up trouble in the South China Sea.

South China Sea: What's China's plan for its 'Great Wall of Sand'?

 As the world contends with Covid-19, tensions are building again in the contested waters.
US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal

 (CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the..
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensions

 The shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensions

The shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh...
US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory

US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China's territorial claims in the South China Sea as...
China criticizes US joint carrier drills in South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the U.S. of flexing its military muscles in the South China...
After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea

After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea

Donald Trump’s govt has toughened its stand on another issue concerning China. US called Beijing's extensive claims to South China Sea 'completely unlawful'. China is engaged in maritime territory..

