U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea

US rejects China's claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire
South China Sea: What's China's plan for its 'Great Wall of Sand'?As the world contends with Covid-19, tensions are building again in the contested waters.
US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal(CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the..
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensionsThe shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027
UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei accessThe chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
