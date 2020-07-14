What you need to know: July 14

Global  
 

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 14.

Those restrictions include the closures of indoor restaurants, entertainment venues like bowling alleys and museums..

Bars..

And more.

One employee at the shasta county jail has tested positive for coronavirus.

On july 6, two employees at the jail reported having flu and cold like symptoms. then, on july 11, health representatives confirmed that one of the two had tested positive.

The sheriff's office says - there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus within the inmate population.

Paradigm clinical research in redding is asking for volunteers for a trial run of a potential coronavirus vaccine..

People 18 to 55 years old are needed, but people over 55 can still participate in the trial.

To volunteer - visit action news now.com, click news, then newslinks - and we have all the information you need.### tomorrow - wednesday, july 15th is the 2019 tax deadline!

That means individuals and businesses need to make any tax payments that were postponed from the april 15th and june 15th estimated payments deadline dates.

We typically submit taxes on april 15th - this year; the extended deadline - in response to the coronavirs pandemic.### despite efforts by the trump administration to offer cash incentives to states where schools reopen in person... some of the nation's largest districts - atlanta, san diego and los angeles - will begin online.

New york schools are in limbo.

But florida is requiring in- person instruction, despite a record surge in cases.

For the first time in 17 years, the u.s has carried out the first federal execution - putting to death an inmate convicted of several killings.

The justices voted early this morning to allow the execution of daniel lewis lee.

He had been scheduled to die by lethal injection late monday, but a court order issued that morning prevented the execution.

California is one of 18 states in which attorneys general are filing a lawsuit against the administrations new visa rule for foreign students.

The move is in opposition to last weeks ruling from the white house - indicating international students would not be allowed to remain in the united states if their school moved to online only classes.

### you're




