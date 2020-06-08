FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week

|
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real MadridBarcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a..
WorldNews
'We have obligation to re-sign Messi' says Barcelona presidentBarcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu responded to a storm of speculation by saying on Tuesday that the club had "an obligation to re-sign" Lionel Messi,..
WorldNews
Barcelona 'unlikely' to sign NeymarNeymar's proposed return to Barcelona has essentially been ruled out by club president Josep Bartomeu, who says the transfer market will be negatively impacted..
WorldNews
Barcelona audit report clears of its wrongdoings from smear campaign scandalMADRID, July 6 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona published an audit report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) on Monday, saying that the club did...
WorldNews
Antoine Griezmann French footballer
You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:39Published
Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:03Published
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:11Published
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Garth Crooks' team of the week: Sterling, Martial, Pope, Antonio, McGoldrickWho could challenge Ronaldo and Messi for a Ballon d'Or? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
BBC News
Bartomeu: Messi 'will end career' at BarcaBarcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu threw cold water on the idea that the club's talisman Lionel Messi was unhappy and reluctant to sign a new deal with the..
WorldNews
Sergio Busquets Spanish association football player
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive winGranada [Spain], July 14 (ANI): After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the..
WorldNews
Real two points from La Liga title after surviving Granada scareLeaders Real Madrid move to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada.
BBC News
Sevilla beat Mallorca to go a point from clinching Champions berthSeville, Spain, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 here Sunday to move closer to securing Champions League play in 2020-2021, while the visitors saw..
WorldNews
Vidal winner keeps alive Barcelona title hopesBarcelona move within a point of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a narrow win at Real Valladolid.
BBC News
|
