UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turnRequirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years
Independent
Boris Johnson news – live: PM warned of new 'Cold War' with China, as government set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G networkFollow all the latest developments
Independent
Coronavirus: Why attitudes to masks have changed around the worldBoris Johnson and Donald Trump both publicly wore face masks for the first time. Why now?
BBC News
Huawei Chinese technology company
Britain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G network
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:31Published
Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:33Published
