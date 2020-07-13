Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over [Video]

UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over

Boris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turn

 Requirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years
Independent

Coronavirus: Why attitudes to masks have changed around the world

 Boris Johnson and Donald Trump both publicly wore face masks for the first time. Why now?
BBC News

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

Britain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G network [Video]

Britain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G network

Britain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G network

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:31Published
Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years [Video]

Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, has said the impending ban and stripping of Huawei products in UK 5G network will result in delays and cost billions. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The UK says it will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027 because of 'game-changer' US sanctions

The UK says it will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027 because of 'game-changer' US sanctions · *The UK will completely remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, Boris Johnson's government...
Business Insider - Published

UK government bans telecoms from buying Huawei 5G equipment

The UK had a change of heart about Huawei.  On Tuesday, the UK government announced it has banned...
Mashable - Published

UK bans Huawei from 5G networks, with total removal by 2027

UK bans Huawei from 5G networks, with total removal by 2027 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Huawei’s networking equipment is to be be phased out of...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dowden confirms Huawei product ban [Video]

Dowden confirms Huawei product ban

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, confirms the impending ban of Huawei products in UK 5G network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:01Published
Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027 [Video]

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027

Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Huawei tech must be stripped from UK [Video]

Huawei tech must be stripped from UK

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced that Huawei must be stripped from the UK's 5G network by 2027.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:44Published