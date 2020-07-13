UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.

Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, has said the impending ban and stripping of Huawei products in UK 5G network will result in delays and cost billions.

Requirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years

