Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is seeking primary physical custody of their children in their divorce.

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with August Alsina.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers make kids 'top priority' amid split Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are making their two children a "top priority" amid their "amicable" split.