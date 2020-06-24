UK Ousts Huawei From 5G Network; Ford's Bronco Is Full Of Trail Tech | Digital Trends Live 7.14.20

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027



Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago

DNC/RNC Warn Against TikTok Use; Empire Strikes Back Rules Box Office | Digital Trends Live 7.13.20



On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Tony Award-winning actor Dan Fogle discussing his graphic novel 'Brooklyn Gladiator'; Beyond the follow and support, black creators are urging their.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 1 day ago