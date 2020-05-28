A Mission of Insuring Small Business

Especially during the tough times of the pandemic, many recognize the vital role that small businesses play in the Wisconsin communities.

The people at Network Health are well aware of the impact these businesses make, as they have been helping them with their health for over 35 years.

That's why this local Wisconsin company is teaming up with TMJ4 to shine a light on local businesses as part of the "Insuring Small Business" series!

Joining us to discuss the series and the state of small businesses is Coreeen Dicus-Johnson, CEO of Network Health.

Network Health invites small business owners to apply for Insuring Small Business at tmj4.com/smallbusiness for the opportunity to be chosen for an on-air feature with TMJ4.