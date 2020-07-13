Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals Fabrication & Products

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%.
Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 8.5% and shares of Contango Oil & Gas up about 8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Alcoa, trading up by about 7.2% and DMC Global, trading higher by about 3.9% on Tuesday.
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Seacor Marine Holdings, off about 6.2% and shares of Safe Bulkers..
In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Kopin, up about 24.1% and shares of Maxim Integrated Products up about..
