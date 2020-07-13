Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals Fabrication & Products Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 days ago Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals Fabrication & Products In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 8.5% and shares of Contango Oil & Gas up about 8% on the day. 0

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Alcoa, trading up by about 7.2% and DMC Global, trading higher by about 3.9% on Tuesday.





