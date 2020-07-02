Global  
 

Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed a decision on Leicester's lockdown will be made on Thursday.

Tuesday marks two weeks of the localised lockdown, imposed due to the city's alarming coronavirus figures.

Citizens of Leicester are still visiting mobile testing units which were increased due to the situation.

