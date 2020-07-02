Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown

|
Matt Hancock British Conservative politician
Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Hancock: Police can enforce face covering rules
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:40Published
Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Coronavirus: Leicester lockdown decision due ThursdayThe health secretary says numbers have fallen, but positive Covid-19 cases in the city remain high.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Leicester cases 'still well above' rest of UK as government prepares to review lockdownCity's seven-day infection count fallen from 159.1 cases per 100,000 people to 119.9, according latest data
Independent
Coronavirus: How does lockdown work in Leicester and on a Herefordshire farm?Local lockdowns are in force on a Herefordshire farm and in Leicester, but how do they work?
BBC News
Coronavirus: City-wide lockdown in Leicester 'not justified'The city's mayor says figures show most of Leicester did not have higher Covid-19 transmission rates.
BBC News
