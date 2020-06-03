Global  
 

UK Bans Huawei From Its 5G Network, Reversing Prior Decision According to UK's Digital and Culture Minister Oliver Dowden, US sanctions recently imposed on Huawei have "significantly changed the landscape." Oliver Dowden, Digital and Culture Minister The Trump administration has been pushing for other allied nations to also ban the company from their 5G networks.

They argue that China uses Huawei as a means of spying.

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State Huawei has operated in the UK for two decades.

Europe accounted for nearly a quarter of the company's sales in 2019.

A UK spokesperson for Huawei said the move was "about U.S. trade policy and not about security."

