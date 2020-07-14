Amazon Unveils Smart Shopping Cart

Amazon Unveils Smart Shopping Cart The retail giant revealed the Amazon Dash Cart on Tuesday.

The cart, which will first debut at a new supermarket in Los Angeles later this year, utilizes cameras, sensors and a scale to detect what shoppers are buying.

It can also detect when something is removed from the cart.

It keeps track of items and then charges the customer's Amazon account when they leave the store.

This is Amazon's latest attempt to disrupt the supermarket industry.

The company already has approximately 25 cashier-less convenience stores that utilize cameras and sensors in the ceiling rather than a smart cart.