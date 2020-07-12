City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says CAS verdict was a good day for football.

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.

