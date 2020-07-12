Global  
 

City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says CAS verdict was a good day for football.

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology [Video]

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology

Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager says club deserve an apology

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team deserve an apology after the club successfully overturned their ban from European club competitions.
BBC News

Man City boss Guardiola 'incredibly happy' after Europe ban overturned

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "incredibly happy" after the club successfully overturned their ban from European club competitions.
BBC News

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:21Published
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

