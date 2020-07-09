Health workers honored at France's Bastille Day

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bastille Day French national day
Bastille Day: What are the July 14 celebrations all about?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:30Published
France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille DayFrance is recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. Ambulance drivers, supermarket..
WorldNews
Bastille Day: France honours health workers amid pandemicThere will be no parade and the audience will be socially distanced amid the ongoing pandemic.
BBC News
Champs-Élysées Avenue in Paris, France
Paris Capital of France
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18Published
Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Multiple protests against French minister accused of rapePARIS (AP) — Women’s rights activists are calling for protests Friday in about 50 cities in France and abroad against President Emmanuel Macron’s..
WorldNews
France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likenessNotre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources