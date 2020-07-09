Global  
 

Health workers honored at France's Bastille Day
France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the epidemic still stalking Europe.

France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

 France is recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. Ambulance drivers, supermarket..
Bastille Day: France honours health workers amid pandemic

 There will be no parade and the audience will be socially distanced amid the ongoing pandemic.
American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. Soraya Ali reports.

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday. According to CNN, Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta eloped in Paris in 1991. In 1992 she and Travolta welcomed their first child, Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure. She is survived by her husband John, their daughter Ella and son Benjamin.

Multiple protests against French minister accused of rape

 PARIS (AP) — Women’s rights activists are calling for protests Friday in about 50 cities in France and abroad against President Emmanuel Macron’s..
France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness

 Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. There will be no swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of..
Coronavirus Live News and Updates

On Monday, California, Florida and Texas recorded at least 30,000 new cases, 18 percent of the global...
French Health Care Workers Given A Raise, Honored On Bastille Day

Nurses and healthcare workers will get about $208 a month more in their paychecks. The annual...
France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

Ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers, postal workers. Medics who died fighting COVID-19. France is...
acatherman72

Angela Catherman Healthcare workers in France get a raise in pay. Healthcare workers in America get a raise in patients. French H… https://t.co/EQ8wG2sWyJ 5 hours ago

voices4hillary

Voices4America France, Covid under control, celebrated #BastilleDay, honored health care workers /granting them $9 billion in rais… https://t.co/P7XZJX6E2U 5 hours ago


This Day in History: French Revolutionaries Storm the Bastille July 14, 1789 The siege of the royal fortress is considered the beginning of the French Revolution. With revolution in the air, a crowd of..

France on Tuesday (July 14) held a scaled-down Bastille Day parade amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The celebrations were dedicated to those who fought against COVID-19.

Portraits of health workers are displayed on the facade of Opera Bastille in tribute to their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. French artist JR is behind the project.

