Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Social media needs better regulation'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:01s - Published
'Social media needs better regulation'

'Social media needs better regulation'

PFA Coaching and Equalities Executive Iffy Onuora believes more should be done to police social media after the racial abuse suffered by Sheffield United's David McGoldrick and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Influencer accused of ruining wedding after passing out during ceremony [Video]

Influencer accused of ruining wedding after passing out during ceremony

Jadé Tuncdoruk — better known asjadetunchy on social media — recently posteda video on TikTok of the moment she passed outin the middle of a friend’s wedding ceremony.In the video, Jadé..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:17Published
Man builds his own pub with a unique water feature [Video]

Man builds his own pub with a unique water feature

BEER GARDEN - This is the fantastic footage that shows one mans quest to bring the pub to him during lockdown, complete with an incredible Jack Daniels water feature.Steve Sweet, 55 has been working on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Duffy shares new track following kidnap and rape ordeal [Video]

Duffy shares new track following kidnap and rape ordeal

Duffy shares new track following kidnap and rape ordeal The singer posted a track titled 'River In The Sky' to her Instagram account on Thursday June 18th, just a few months after she revealed earlier..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:20Published