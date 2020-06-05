Global  
 

Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM
Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM

Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM

Jal Shakti Minister and National General Secretary of BJP Farmer's Wing Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted on removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister.

He said, "So many people joined BJP after its establishment, making it the world's largest party.

If anyone, who believes in our ideology, wants to join the party, we will definitely welcome them with open arms."

