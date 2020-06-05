Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM

Jal Shakti Minister holds interactive session with Ganga Quest-2020 winners



While the country has been struggling to battle COVID-19, the National Mission for Clean Ganga has been busy for more than a month in raising another awakening among people especially among children about Ganga, Rivers and Environment- Ganga Quest-2020- an innovative quiz that has been live now for more than a month. The quiz has received unprecedented response and crossed a million mark, with more than 11 lakh participants registering well before its scheduled end on May 30, 2020. Winners were announced and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interacted with participants. The quiz has been innovatively conceptualized and designed in partnership with TREE Craze Foundation, a not for profit organisation of young professionals, which has recently been in news for their efforts on the Yamuna Cleaning regularly at Kalindi Kunj ghat. RR Mishra, Director General, NMCG agrees that conducting the quiz during the Corona epidemic has been a major step but the Mission decided to go ahead to engage and to some extent entertain the children confined to their homes due to a series of lockdowns. In feedback shared with NMCG, many participants acknowledged the positive effect the contest had on children. Gangaquest 2020 also drew tremendous support from many luminaries, with the Minister of Jalshakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat actively leading the campaign with his message and interaction with community-level structures within Namami Gange such as Ganga Vichar Manch, NYK Ganga Doots and Ganga Praharis and promotions along with Kailash Kher, Rajiv Khandelwal, Trichur Brothers, Temsutula Imsong amongst others.

