Trending Tech News | 7.14.20 | UK Bans Huawei From Its 5G Network

Chuck Russell #Trending: CoD: Modern Warfare And Warzone Update Nerfs This One Specific Gun - GameSpot
#technology #tech… https://t.co/SvNM7hv7oA 1 minute ago
Devparna RT @tech2eets: An app called #DingDong is trending and it's being promoted as a #TikTok alternative. But if you look closer, it's not what… 54 minutes ago
Apple Educate RT @androbliz: Tim Cook To Step Down As Apple's CEO As Contract Expires Next Year
https://t.co/9art9qqF3O
#Apple #applenews #TimsTwitterLis… 1 hour ago
Tech2 An app called #DingDong is trending and it's being promoted as a #TikTok alternative. But if you look closer, it's… https://t.co/neTKg7fr41 2 hours ago
Grads of Life Informative insight into which #tech industries are currently trending amidst #recovery. Potential opportunity to s… https://t.co/XYmhUaSWlD 2 hours ago
Elyse Rosenblum Informative insight into which #tech industries are currently trending amidst #recovery. Potential opportunity to s… https://t.co/458wBMil3G 2 hours ago
Toi Eshun Informative insight into which #tech industries are currently trending amidst #recovery. Potential opportunity to s… https://t.co/qCNnSWDEPz 2 hours ago
Suprriya Kauul RT @BiIndia: .@spotifyindia’s new feature wants point Indians to ‘top’ and ‘trending’ podcasts in India
https://t.co/cGWkvpARjd
By @pabs… 3 hours ago
UK Ousts Huawei From 5G Network; Ford's Bronco Is Full Of Trail Tech | Digital Trends Live 7.14.20
Britain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G networkBritain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G network
UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be overBoris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.