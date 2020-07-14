Volunteers saddened by death of Medford homeless man

|
But no structures were ed behind the albertsons shopping center on ross lane in west medford.
That's a story we brought you over the weekend.
Volunteers we spoke with at one homeless shelter say the death might have been avoided had that man been in a shelter.
Volunteers at rogue retreat are saddened by the death and encourage people to come lend a helping hand.
Homeless shelter volunteers say since the coronavirus pandemic, they are seeing more people in shelters.
They're scared.
So i think yeah absolutely we've grown exponentially with covid, and we've gotten you know even more people that are needing services .
The rogue retreat has its showers and laundry trailers available for services six days a
