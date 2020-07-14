Volunteers saddened by death of Medford homeless man

Rogue Retreat works with the homeless, and volunteers believe that more shelters could help prevent violence like this.

But no structures were ed behind the albertsons shopping center on ross lane in west medford.

That's a story we brought you over the weekend.

Volunteers we spoke with at one homeless shelter say the death might have been avoided had that man been in a shelter.

Volunteers at rogue retreat are saddened by the death and encourage people to come lend a helping hand.

Homeless shelter volunteers say since the coronavirus pandemic, they are seeing more people in shelters.

They're scared.

So i think yeah absolutely we've grown exponentially with covid, and we've gotten you know even more people that are needing services .

The rogue retreat has its showers and laundry trailers available for services six days a