McCarthy: Everybody loved Jack Charlton Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:20s - Published 5 minutes ago McCarthy: Everybody loved Jack Charlton Former Republic of Ireland defender Mick McCarthy reflects on the life and career of Jack Charlton after the former Republic of Ireland manager passed away this month at the age of 85. 0

