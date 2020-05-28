Multiple Workers At Silver Lake Whole Foods Store Contract Coronavirus
Several workers at a Whole Foods store in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles have contracted coronavirus.
Katie Johnston reports.
2 More Pasadena Whole Foods Workers Test Positive For CoronavirusTwo more employees at the same Whole Foods store in Pasadena where a worker died of coronavirus have tested positive for the disease, according to a report.