‘Our Approach Is Ambitious’: 3M And MIT Researchers Team Up To Develop Rapid Diagnostic Test For COVID-19
Minnesota-based 3M is teaming up with researchers from the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology to develop a new rapid COVID-19 test that can be completed at point-of-care -- and within minutes.
Katie Johnston reports.
