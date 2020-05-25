Global  
 

‘Our Approach Is Ambitious’: 3M And MIT Researchers Team Up To Develop Rapid Diagnostic Test For COVID-19
‘Our Approach Is Ambitious’: 3M And MIT Researchers Team Up To Develop Rapid Diagnostic Test For COVID-19

Minnesota-based 3M is teaming up with researchers from the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology to develop a new rapid COVID-19 test that can be completed at point-of-care -- and within minutes.

Katie Johnston reports.

