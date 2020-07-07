Global  
 

Waiting to die: Daniel Lewis Lee execution
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Waiting to die: Daniel Lewis Lee execution
Waiting to die: Daniel Lewis Lee execution
Breaking news within the hour concerning the execution of daniel lewis lee.

News 10's jordan kudisch has been working this story all morning long.

She joins us live from the federal prison in terre haute with the new developments.

Tuesday morning, the first federal execution in 17 years took place in terre haute.

The department of justice/bureau of prisons says daniel lewis lee was pronounced dead after lethal injection at 8:07 a.m.

Overnight the supreme court cleared the way early tuesday morning for the resumption of executions of federal prison inmates.

After the supreme court ruling, there was more legal back-and-forth.

Attorneys involved with daniel lewis lee's defense claimed carrying through the execution would be a violation of a different court order.

