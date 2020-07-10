First Trans Model To Appear In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
Valentina Sampaio will become the first trans model ever featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
It’s 2020 & trans model Valentina Sampaio is getting hate for Sports IllustratedThe responses to Sports Illustrated choosing Valentina Sampaio as their first transgender model prove transphobia is still rife.
Valentina Sampaio: Being Sports Illustrated's first transgender model is 'life-changing'Valentina Sampaio says becoming the first transgender model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition is "life changing".
Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit modelThe upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue.