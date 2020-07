Olivia Newton-John has remembered Kelly Preston as a ‘radiant, warm and gentle spirit’

Olivia Newton-John has remembered Kelly Preston as a ‘radiant, warm and gentle spirit’ The actress admitted her "heart breaks" for her 'Grease' co-star John Travolta after his wife tragically passed away on Sunday after losing her two-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 57.

